RBI announces regulatory policy measures relating to financial markets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come up with a statement on developmental and regulatory policies. Following regulatory policy measures relating to financial markets were announced.

Development of corporate bond market: An active derivatives market can facilitate efficient management of credit risks, improve liquidity and efficiency in the corporate bond market and facilitate issuance of corporate bonds across the rating spectrum. An announcement was made in the Union Budget speech delivered on February 1, 2026, that total return swaps on corporate bonds and derivatives on corporate bond indices will be introduced. Accordingly, a regulatory framework to enable the introduction of derivatives on credit indices and total return swaps on corporate bonds will be issued shortly for public feedback.

Foreign Exchange Dealings of Authorised Dealers: Banks and standalone primary dealers authorised under FEMA, 1999, access the foreign exchange market for market making, balance sheet management and hedging of risks. The regulatory framework governing the facilities for such Authorised Dealers (ADs) has been reviewed, rationalised and refined in view of the current market practices and requirements, domestically and globally. The revised framework provides these ADs with greater flexibility with respect to foreign exchange products, risk management and platforms. Review of the Voluntary Retention Route for FPI investment in debt instruments: The Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) was introduced by the Reserve Bank in March 2019 to provide an additional channel for investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) with long-term investment interest in the Indian debt markets. Over the years, the Bank has been recalibrating the Route to improve operational flexibilities and ease of doing business. The VRR has been witnessing active investment by FPIs, and over 80 per cent of the current investment limit of ₹2.5 lakh crore has been utilised. With a view to ensuring predictability about the availability of investment limits under the VRR and to further increase ease of doing business, it has been decided that (a) investments under the VRR shall now be reckoned under the limit for FPI investments under the General Route; and (b) certain additional operational flexibilities will be provided to FPIs investing under the VRR. Necessary directions will be separately issued.