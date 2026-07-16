Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) rose 4.20% to Rs 101.96 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 916.69 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 271.33 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) jumped 120.4% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38,254.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,214.81 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a loss before tax of Rs 402.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,860 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 753.2% compared with Rs 218 crore in Q1 FY26. Throughput (crude and others) stood at 4.43 MMT in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 25.9% from 3.52 MMT in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, MRPL received PNGRB authorisation for an ATF pipeline from the Devangonthi Terminal to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Product loading commenced at the Aegis Terminal in Mangaluru, the Hindupur depot in Andhra Pradesh and the Ennore terminal in Tamil Nadu. The company also executed lease agreements for tankages at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai and at Kakinada and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. MRPL said it achieved a significant milestone in its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) journey by obtaining certification under the ISCC CORSIA framework on 24 April 2026 for co-processing of used cooking oil (UCO).