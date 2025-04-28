MRPL slides as Q4 PAT tumble 68% YoY to Rs 363 cr; GRM drops to $6.23/barrel

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) slipped 1.71% to Rs 134.85 after the company reported 68.05% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 363.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,136.84 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 2.89% YoY to Rs 24,595.87 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax dropped by 66.90% year on year to Rs 584.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The companys throughput (crude + others) for Q4 FY25 was 4.64 MMT as against 4.60 MMT in Q4 FY24.

Gross refining margin (GRM) reduced to $6.23 per barrel in Q4 FY25 as compared with $11.35 per barrel in Q4 FY24.

EBIDTA for the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 1,168 crore, down 50.52% compared with Rs 2,361crore posted in the same quarter last year.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit dropped 98.6% to Rs 50.58 crore on 4.7% rise in revenue (excluding excise duty) to Rs 94,681.62 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, a subsidiary of ONGC, is Category 1 Miniratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The refinery has flexibility to process crudes of various API, delivering a variety of quality products. As on 31 March 2025, ONGC held 71.63% stake while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) held 16.96% stake in the company.

