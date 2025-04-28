JSW Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 475.75, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.14% in last one year as compared to a 7.44% rally in NIFTY and a 14.47% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 475.75, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 24329.15. The Sensex is at 80222.97, up 1.28%.JSW Energy Ltd has eased around 8.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33956.5, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 478.6, down 1.05% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd tumbled 21.14% in last one year as compared to a 7.44% rally in NIFTY and a 14.47% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 76.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

