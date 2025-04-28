Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 475.75, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.14% in last one year as compared to a 7.44% rally in NIFTY and a 14.47% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 475.75, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 24329.15. The Sensex is at 80222.97, up 1.28%.JSW Energy Ltd has eased around 8.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33956.5, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 478.6, down 1.05% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd tumbled 21.14% in last one year as compared to a 7.44% rally in NIFTY and a 14.47% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 76.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank Q4 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 304 cr; NII rises 10% YoY

Sigachi Industries inks MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon Group

Lloyd Metals drops after Q4 PAT slips 27% YoY to Rs 202 cr

RIL spurts after strong Q4 numbers

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 349 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 13%

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story