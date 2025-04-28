Sigachi Industries inks MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon Group

Sigachi Industries said that its wholly owned subsidiary Sigachi MENA FZCO has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Respilon to expand into advanced drug delivery technologies.

Headquartered in the Czech Republic, Respilon is an innovation-driven nanofiber R&D company.

Sigachi and Respilon will collaborate to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug delivery solutions based on Respilons proprietary NUENEX nanofiber technology.

The two entities would focus on the development of Invisible Patch and Powder-based pharmaceutical delivery formats.

The collaboration includes developing commercialization strategies for relevant APIs and formulations, leveraging nanofiber encapsulation technology.

Amit Raj Sinha, managing director and CEO of Sigachi Industries, said: "Partnering with Respilon aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver next-generation pharmaceutical solutions that improve therapeutic outcomes and elevate the patient experience. We are excited about the possibilities NUENEX technology offers to revolutionize drug delivery systems globally.

Telangana-based Sigachi Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), which is widely used in the pharmaceutical, food, beverage, cosmetic, and paint industries. The most common uses of MCC are in vitamin supplements and tablets. It also acts as a bulking agent in food production. MCC is produced from refined wood pulp, which is imported by the company.

The company reported 32.52% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.35 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 25.66% to Rs 139.41 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 110.94 crore registered in Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.30% to currently trade at Rs 42.95 on the BSE.

