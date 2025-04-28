IDFC First Bank Q4 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 304 cr; NII rises 10% YoY

IDFC First Bank reported 58.02% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 304.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 724.35 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The profit was largely impacted by the issues in the microfinance industry.

However, total income during the quarter increased by 14.67% YoY to Rs 11,308.35 crore.

Core operating profit (excluding trading gain) de-grew from Rs 1,632 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 1,618 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 9.8% YoY to Rs 4,907 crore during the quarter. However, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) on the Bank's AUM decreased by 9 bps QoQ, from 6.04% in Q3 FY25 to 5.95% in Q4 FY25, primarily due to a decline in the microfinance business.

Customer deposits increased by 25.2% to Rs 2,42,543 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 1,93,753 crore as of 31 March 2024. Retail deposits grew by 26.4% to Rs 1,91,268 crore as of 31 March 2025, up from Rs 1,51,343 crore as of 31 March 2024.

CASA deposits grew by 24.8% to Rs 1,18,237 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 94,768 crore as of 31 March 2024. The CASA ratio stood at 46.9% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 47.2% as of 31 March 2024.

Loans and advances (including credit substitutes) increased by 20.4% to Rs 2,41,926 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 2,00,965 crore as of 31 March 2024. The retail, rural, and MSME book grew by 18.6% YoY, from Rs 1,66,604 crore as of 31 March 2024 to Rs 1,97,568 crore as of 31 March 2025.

The microfinance portfolio decreased by 28.3% YoY, with its proportion to the overall loan book dropping from 6.6% in March 2024 to 4.0% in March 2025.

Gross NPA was 1.87% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 1.88% as of 31 March 2024. Net NPA stood at 0.53% as of 31 March 2025, down from 0.60% as of 31 March 2024.

The gross slippage for Q4 FY25 was at Rs 2,175 crore, compared to Rs 2,192 crore in Q3 FY25, representing a reduction of Rs 17 crore. The gross slippages for the microfinance business in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 572 crore, up from Rs 437 crore in Q3 FY25. Excluding the microfinance business, the gross slippages for the rest of the loan book improved by Rs 152 crore on a QoQ basis, decreasing from Rs 1,755 crore in Q3 FY25 to Rs 1,603 crore in Q4 FY25.

V. Vaidyanathan, managing director and CEO, IDFC First Bank, said, Our customer deposits grew well at 25% YoY and the CASA ratio continues to remain strong at 46.9%, reflecting the strength of our deposit franchise. Our funded asset book grew by 20.4%. Importantly, the bank's asset quality remains resilient, with GNPA and NNPA at 1.87% and 0.53% respectively.

Further, an affiliate entity of Warburg Pincus LLC and a wholly owned subsidiary of the private equity division of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) have committed to invest around Rs 7,500 crore in the bank (subject to necessary regulatory and shareholders approvals), which will further strengthen our Capital Adequacy Ratio and support our next phase of growth.

We continue to be committed to grow responsibly, serve high-quality products and services, lead with innovation and building customer-centric propositions.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share (subject to shareholders approval).

IDFC Bank is a universal bank, offering financial solutions through its nationwide branches, Internet and mobile. The bank provides customized financial solutions to corporate, individuals, small and micro enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, financial institutions and the government.

The counter rose 0.35% to Rs 66.38 on the BSE.

