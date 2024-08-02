Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 1.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 439.40 croreNet profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 1.66% to Rs 35.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 439.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 374.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales439.40374.16 17 OPM %14.5715.49 -PBDT64.8760.66 7 PBT47.5346.77 2 NP35.4334.85 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News