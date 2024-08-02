APM Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 4.74% to Rs 74.09 crore

Net loss of APM Industries reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.74% to Rs 74.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 77.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales74.0977.78 -5 OPM %1.004.35 -PBDT0.603.07 -80 PBT-1.351.19 PL NP-0.980.82 PL

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

