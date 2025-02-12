Mrugesh Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Mrugesh Trading reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.560 0 OPM %0.640 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

