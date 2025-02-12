Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manbro Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Manbro Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Manbro Industries declined 91.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales014.24 -100 OPM %01.69 -PBDT0.020.24 -92 PBT0.020.24 -92 NP0.020.24 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gagan Gases standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 1210.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Crestchem standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sagar Systech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story