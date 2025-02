A K Spintex standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 26.55 crore

Net profit of A K Spintex declined 20.00% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26.5528.4222.3019.255.575.312.953.682.202.75

