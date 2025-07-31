MSP Steel & Power consolidated net profit rises 163.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.92% to Rs 710.86 crore

Net profit of MSP Steel & Power rose 163.13% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.92% to Rs 710.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 772.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.710.86772.006.325.6035.2123.8821.5310.2417.846.78

