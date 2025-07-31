J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 1093.94 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 14.45% to Rs 202.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 1093.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1004.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1093.941004.4027.5027.91314.31280.62271.61239.84202.38176.83

