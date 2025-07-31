Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit declines 26.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 34.55% to Rs 60.99 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank declined 26.82% to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 34.55% to Rs 60.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

