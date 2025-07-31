Premco Global consolidated net profit rises 21.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 29.68 crore

Net profit of Premco Global rose 21.07% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.6827.2119.8515.216.504.875.093.523.622.99

