Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.572.22-6.23-12.160.140.110.100.080.080.05

