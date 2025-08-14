Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 28.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.52% to Rs 870.36 crore

Net profit of Engineers India declined 28.60% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.52% to Rs 870.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 623.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.870.36623.838.288.18107.8389.1197.2879.2665.4091.60

