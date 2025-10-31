United Spirits Ltd Spurts 5.53%

United Spirits Ltd has added 9.16% over last one month compared to 2.55% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 4.19% rise in the SENSEX

United Spirits Ltd rose 5.53% today to trade at Rs 1470. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.27% to quote at 20766.42. The index is up 2.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AVT Natural Products Ltd increased 3.19% and Gillette India Ltd added 3.15% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 4.14 % over last one year compared to the 6.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.