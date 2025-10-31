Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML signs MoUs worth Rs 350-cr with Dredging Corporation of India

BEML signs MoUs worth Rs 350-cr with Dredging Corporation of India

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BEML announced that it has signed three non-binding Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 350 crore with Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL).

According to an exchange filing, the agreements cover the construction of five inland cutter suction dredgers of varying capacities under the Government of Indias Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. The MoUs also include the supply of cable dredgers and long-reach excavators equipped with dredge pumps, along with customised dredging solutions for dams, reservoirs, and lakes for dredging and de-siltation works.

Additionally, the company will supply indigenous spares for DCILs dredgers. The firm stated that these agreements are part of its normal course of business.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 633.99 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 634.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The counter rose 0.49% to Rs 4,462 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 10.80% in the September 2025 quarter

RateGain announces strategic partnership with US-based Flyr

Stock Alert: Swiggy, ITC, Dabur, Maruti Suzuki India, United Spirits

India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Cube Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story