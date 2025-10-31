BEML signs MoUs worth Rs 350-cr with Dredging Corporation of India

BEML announced that it has signed three non-binding Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 350 crore with Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL).

According to an exchange filing, the agreements cover the construction of five inland cutter suction dredgers of varying capacities under the Government of Indias Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. The MoUs also include the supply of cable dredgers and long-reach excavators equipped with dredge pumps, along with customised dredging solutions for dams, reservoirs, and lakes for dredging and de-siltation works.

Additionally, the company will supply indigenous spares for DCILs dredgers. The firm stated that these agreements are part of its normal course of business.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 633.99 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 634.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The counter rose 0.49% to Rs 4,462 on the BSE.