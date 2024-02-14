MTAR Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd and Aptech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2024.

MTAR Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.92% to Rs 1707 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 72954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20558 shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 264.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58390 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 342.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd fell 6.02% to Rs 906. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15422 shares in the past one month.

Aptech Ltd plummeted 5.80% to Rs 229.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56966 shares in the past one month.

