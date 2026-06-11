Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Cemindia Projects Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2026.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Cemindia Projects Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2026.

MTAR Technologies Ltd tumbled 12.61% to Rs 6210.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd crashed 6.07% to Rs 108.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.97 lakh shares in the past one month. Easy Trip Planners Ltd lost 5.43% to Rs 8.36. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59.02 lakh shares in the past one month. Cemindia Projects Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 1176.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50932 shares in the past one month.