MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 19.2 cr

MTAR Technologies has received Rs. 19.2 crore for various products in Clean Energy and Aerospace sectors. This includes orders worth Rs. 17.8 crore in Clean Energy and Rs. 1.4 crore in Aerospace. Nearly 4.7 crore of orders are for the development of new products in Clean Energy and successful execution of first articles is estimated to generate a recurring revenue of Rs. 10 crore annually.

