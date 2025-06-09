L&T Finance acquires loan business of Paul Merchants Finance

Speaking on this occasion, Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO of LTF said, We are pleased to announce the completion of PMFL's gold loan business acquisition. In-line with our five-pillar strategy of enhancing customer acquisition, we continuously endeavour to expand our existing product offerings in a synergistic and contiguous manner.
LTF has one of the largest rural franchises of approximately 1.6 crore rural customers and hence, this acquisition is a natural contiguous cross-sell product extension of our business. Our rural workforce of 20,000 feet-on-street will provide an immediate force multiplier, enabling active generation of gold loan leads within our existing customer base. This is a significant strength that sets us apart from the competition.
The gold loans business will fill a crucial gap in our portfolio, introducing a secured, high-yield product that will benefit both our rural and urban customers. This acquisition is not just about expanding our offerings; it's about solidifying our position as a comprehensive financial partner for our customers across the country, added Roy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app