Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Finance acquires loan business of Paul Merchants Finance

L&T Finance acquires loan business of Paul Merchants Finance

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
L&T Finance (LTF) announced the completion of the transfer of the gold loan business of Paul Merchants Finance (PMFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paul Merchants, to LTF. The acquisition includes PMFL's 130 branches, approximately 700 employees, and business transfer of its gold loan book size of Rs. 1,350 crore to LTF.

Speaking on this occasion, Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO of LTF said, We are pleased to announce the completion of PMFL's gold loan business acquisition. In-line with our five-pillar strategy of enhancing customer acquisition, we continuously endeavour to expand our existing product offerings in a synergistic and contiguous manner.

LTF has one of the largest rural franchises of approximately 1.6 crore rural customers and hence, this acquisition is a natural contiguous cross-sell product extension of our business. Our rural workforce of 20,000 feet-on-street will provide an immediate force multiplier, enabling active generation of gold loan leads within our existing customer base. This is a significant strength that sets us apart from the competition.

The gold loans business will fill a crucial gap in our portfolio, introducing a secured, high-yield product that will benefit both our rural and urban customers. This acquisition is not just about expanding our offerings; it's about solidifying our position as a comprehensive financial partner for our customers across the country, added Roy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves fall by $1.24 billion to $691.485 billion

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 3789 cr

G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 44.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story