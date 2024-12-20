MTAR Technologies wins orders of Rs 226 cr

MTAR Technologies has received Rs. 226 crore of orders in Clean Energy and Aerospace segments. This includes Rs. 191 crore of orders for various products from Bloom Energy in Clean Energy sector and Rs. 35 crore of orders from reputed customers in Aerospace including Rafael, IMI Systems, and IAI. Furthermore, Rs. 225 crore of orders are expected to be executed within one year and balance orders shall be executed by April 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News