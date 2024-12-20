Stock Alert: Dhanlaxmi Bank, GE Vernova T&D, KPI Green energy, BASF India

Bandhan Bank, Granules, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, NMDC, PVR Inox, SAIL.

New Listing:

International Gemmological Institute (India) will list on the bourses today. The issue opened for bidding on 13 December 2024 and 17 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 397 and 417 per share. The initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 33.79 times.

Stocks to Watch:

IT stocks will be in focus as IT bellwether, Accenture announced its Q1 result, raised FY25 guidance to 4-7% against 3-6% earlier.

Dhanlaxmi Banks board has approved a right issue of equity shares worth Rs 297.54 crore and fixed the price at Rs 21 per share. The issue will open on 8 January 2024 and close on 28 January 2024.

GE Vernova T&D has received order worth Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Grid 32 for the supply and supervision of HV equipment for TBCB project.

Also Read

KPI Green energy has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with government of Rajasthan of rthe development of hybrid solar and wind power projects in Jaisalmer Rajasthan.

Mufin Green Finance has entered into finance agreement with United States International Development Finance Corporation, a U.S. Government's development finance institution for the financial facility up to the sum of USD 18 million.

EPLs board approved for the incorporation of a subsidiary in Thailand.

BASF India board has given in-principle approval for the demerger of the companys agricultural solutions business into a separate listed entity. The agricultural solutions business generated sales of Rs 2,006.46 crore, representing 14.57% of the total revenues of the company in FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News