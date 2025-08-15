Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 62.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.86% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 62.23% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.86% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.422.9560.5680.000.962.510.962.510.711.88

