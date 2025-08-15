Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 659.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 131.25 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp rose 659.50% to Rs 104.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 131.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 120.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.131.25120.926.2511.25111.7320.73108.9617.92104.2813.73

