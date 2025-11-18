Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mufin Green Finance's board to mull fundraising on 20 Nov'25

Mufin Green Finance's board to mull fundraising on 20 Nov'25

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mufin Green Finance announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider fund raising funds via debt securities on a private placement basis.

The company will raise funds through issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The disclosure came post-market on Monday, 17 November 2025.

Mufin Green Finance is non-banking finance company (NBFC) engaged in the business of investment and credit. It provides loans for income generation through electric vehicles, electric charging infrastructure, and swappable batteries.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.1% to Rs 5.75 crore on 15.7% increase in total income to Rs 53.65 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.80% to Rs 112.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen holds near 155 as markets await high-stakes BOJ talks

SBI Cards & Payment Services receives affirmation in credit ratings

Barometers nudge lower; breadth negative

DCX Systems rises after securing Rs 23-cr order

IRIS Business Services Ltd Slides 4.57%

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story