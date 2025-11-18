Mufin Green Finance's board to mull fundraising on 20 Nov'25

Mufin Green Finance announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider fund raising funds via debt securities on a private placement basis.

The company will raise funds through issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The disclosure came post-market on Monday, 17 November 2025.

Mufin Green Finance is non-banking finance company (NBFC) engaged in the business of investment and credit. It provides loans for income generation through electric vehicles, electric charging infrastructure, and swappable batteries.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.1% to Rs 5.75 crore on 15.7% increase in total income to Rs 53.65 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.