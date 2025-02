Mukand consolidated net profit declines 23.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 1262.27 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 23.14% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 1262.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1176.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1262.271176.685.735.2941.9834.4029.3221.9114.8819.36

