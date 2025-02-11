Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.51% to Rs 11.90 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services declined 88.89% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 65.51% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11.907.1948.9953.961.421.400.140.660.050.45

