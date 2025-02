Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 69.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 616.80 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 69.05% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 616.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 594.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.616.80594.115.839.9125.5347.3610.8133.646.7421.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News