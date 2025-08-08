Mukand consolidated net profit rises 19.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.28% to Rs 1128.71 crore

Net profit of Mukand rose 19.32% to Rs 29.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.28% to Rs 1128.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1257.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1128.711257.994.195.6252.0442.8537.6731.6629.0324.33

