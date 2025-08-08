Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 35.00 crore

Net profit of Makers Laboratories reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.0029.598.606.123.101.701.980.420.44-0.98

