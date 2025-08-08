Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 28.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.58% to Rs 91.74 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires declined 28.32% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.58% to Rs 91.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.91.7497.166.758.7911.8015.119.6013.507.1910.03

