Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 30.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.14% to Rs 6.56 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company declined 30.20% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.14% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.567.3096.49103.015.437.355.417.344.095.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News