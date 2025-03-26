Mukka Proteins acquires majority stake in GSM Marine Export

Mukka Proteins (MPL) has announced the strategic acquisition of a 51% stake in GSM Marine Export, a specialized manufacturer of fish meal and fish oil. This investment, amounting to Rs 14 crore, aligns with Mukka Proteins' strategy to further add capacity and strengthen its market leadership.

With this acquisition, MPL enhances its processing capabilities, secures additional raw material supply chains, and reinforces its ability to meet the rising global demand for high-quality fish meal and fish oilcritical ingredients in aquafeed, poultry feed, and pet nutrition.

