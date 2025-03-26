Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukka Proteins acquires majority stake in GSM Marine Export

Mukka Proteins acquires majority stake in GSM Marine Export

Image
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mukka Proteins (MPL) has announced the strategic acquisition of a 51% stake in GSM Marine Export, a specialized manufacturer of fish meal and fish oil. This investment, amounting to Rs 14 crore, aligns with Mukka Proteins' strategy to further add capacity and strengthen its market leadership.

With this acquisition, MPL enhances its processing capabilities, secures additional raw material supply chains, and reinforces its ability to meet the rising global demand for high-quality fish meal and fish oilcritical ingredients in aquafeed, poultry feed, and pet nutrition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Steel Industries wins export order of Rs 43 cr

Intellect Design joins hands with LTIMindtree to transform financial services in MEA, APAC

Board of REC approves appointment of chairman and managing director

Board of REC approves market borrowing programme for FY 2026

Supreme Power Equipment bags order worth Rs 3.43 crore

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story