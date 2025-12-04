Mukka Proteins jumps as JV wins Rs 475-cr BSWML work order

Mukka Proteins rallied 12.06% to Rs 28.25 after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) with Hardik Gowda and MS Jathin Infra secured a Rs 474.89 crore contract from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management (BSWML).In an exchange filing, the company stated that the order, received on 3 December 2025, pertains to the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate accumulated at the Mittaganahalli and Kannur landfill sites. The contract will be executed over four years or until the complete disposal of the accumulated leachate, whichever comes earlier.
The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.
Mukka Proteins is one of the key players in the fish protein industry in India. It distributes its products within the domestic market and exports them to more than 20 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
The company reported a 182.21% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 2.08 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 63.93% YoY to Rs 244.58 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
