Mukka Proteins jumps as JV wins Rs 475-cr BSWML work order

Mukka Proteins rallied 12.06% to Rs 28.25 after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) with Hardik Gowda and MS Jathin Infra secured a Rs 474.89 crore contract from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management (BSWML).

In an exchange filing, the company stated that the order, received on 3 December 2025, pertains to the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate accumulated at the Mittaganahalli and Kannur landfill sites. The contract will be executed over four years or until the complete disposal of the accumulated leachate, whichever comes earlier.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.