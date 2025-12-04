Newgen Software bags Rs 14-cr order from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Newgen Software Technologies announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 13.99 crore from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India for a loan management system.

The contract is to be executed over a period of five years from the date of license supply.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging.

The company reported a 16.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.7 crore on an 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 400.8 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.