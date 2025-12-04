Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trim losses; IT shares climb

Sensex, Nifty trim losses; IT shares climb

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks pared all early losses and traded with moderate gains in morning trade. Investors are now turning their attention to active IPOs and the RBIs monetary policy decision scheduled for tomorrow, 5 December 2025. Market participants will also keep an eye on Russian President Putins visit to India from 4 and 5 December 2025. The Nifty traded above the 26,050 mark.

IT shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 237.24 points or 0.28% to 85,3344.05. The Nifty 50 index jumped 73.85 points or 0.28% to 26,059.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.23%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,079 shares rose and 1,451 shares fell. A total of 224 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.91% to 38,397.90. The index surged 2.28% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Coforge (up 2.05%), Mphasis (up 1.9%), Persistent Systems (up 1.8%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.77%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.77%) Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.62%), Wipro (up 1.36%), HCL Technologies (up 1.25%), Infosys (up 0.8%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.61%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight;

Newgen Software Technologies added 1.31% after the company announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 13.99 crore from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India for a loan management system.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) added 1.40% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 145.35 crore from Southern Railway for a traction power project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

