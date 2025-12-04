Sensex, Nifty trim losses; IT shares climb

IT shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 237.24 points or 0.28% to 85,3344.05. The Nifty 50 index jumped 73.85 points or 0.28% to 26,059.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.23%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,079 shares rose and 1,451 shares fell. A total of 224 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index jumped 1.91% to 38,397.90. The index surged 2.28% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Coforge (up 2.05%), Mphasis (up 1.9%), Persistent Systems (up 1.8%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.77%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.77%) Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.62%), Wipro (up 1.36%), HCL Technologies (up 1.25%), Infosys (up 0.8%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.61%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight;
Newgen Software Technologies added 1.31% after the company announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 13.99 crore from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India for a loan management system.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) added 1.40% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 145.35 crore from Southern Railway for a traction power project.
