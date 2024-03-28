Mukka Proteins Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

S.M. Gold Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd and Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 March 2024.

Mukka Proteins Ltd crashed 7.84% to Rs 36.58 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd lost 6.32% to Rs 15.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25823 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd tumbled 6.08% to Rs 30.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12406 shares in the past one month.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd plummeted 5.87% to Rs 26.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10387 shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd shed 5.79% to Rs 18.86. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

