Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 79.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Muller & Phipps (India) declined 79.31% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.491.391.3418.710.060.300.060.290.060.29

