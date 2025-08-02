Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 83.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.24% to Rs 373.21 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 83.19% to Rs 203.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.24% to Rs 373.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 234.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.373.21234.3764.6256.56273.71151.68256.41138.25203.19110.92

