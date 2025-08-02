Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 55.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.61% to Rs 26.69 crore

Net profit of Pelatro rose 55.46% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.61% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.6918.3321.7315.065.293.463.782.913.562.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News