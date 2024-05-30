RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 14.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.80% to Rs 412.01 croreNet profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 14.99% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.80% to Rs 412.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.51% to Rs 57.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 1353.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1040.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News