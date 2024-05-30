Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 14.99% in the March 2024 quarter

RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 14.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Sales rise 34.80% to Rs 412.01 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 14.99% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.80% to Rs 412.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.51% to Rs 57.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 1353.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1040.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales412.01305.65 35 1353.411040.33 30 OPM %1.153.73 -4.233.73 - PBDT24.2324.20 0 94.9550.83 87 PBT19.7821.14 -6 84.2741.73 102 NP13.6116.01 -15 57.2028.96 98

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

