RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 14.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.80% to Rs 412.01 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 14.99% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.80% to Rs 412.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.51% to Rs 57.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 1353.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1040.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

