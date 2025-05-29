Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 511.88 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries declined 69.58% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 511.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.46% to Rs 36.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 2066.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1881.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

511.88406.332066.371881.766.768.285.686.4027.7035.26117.40128.8912.4621.2558.2973.178.2627.1536.3938.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News