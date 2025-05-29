Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 194.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 103.02% to Rs 45.03 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 194.44% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.02% to Rs 45.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.10% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.73% to Rs 142.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

45.0322.18142.9694.226.647.174.099.522.911.335.047.972.190.592.266.061.590.541.564.47

