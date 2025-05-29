Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 194.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 194.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 103.02% to Rs 45.03 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 194.44% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.02% to Rs 45.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.10% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.73% to Rs 142.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.0322.18 103 142.9694.22 52 OPM %6.647.17 -4.099.52 - PBDT2.911.33 119 5.047.97 -37 PBT2.190.59 271 2.266.06 -63 NP1.590.54 194 1.564.47 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GHV Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Brooks Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Empower India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shashank Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story