Brooks Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Sales rise 31.60% to Rs 23.32 crore

Net Loss of Brooks Laboratories reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.60% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 82.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.3217.72 32 82.5679.49 4 OPM %-5.36-53.78 --9.74-22.48 - PBDT-0.90-9.15 90 -8.19-17.79 54 PBT-1.28-9.61 87 -9.79-19.57 50 NP-1.46-9.61 85 -9.97-19.59 49

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

