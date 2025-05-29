Oricon Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.22% to Rs 45.05 crore

Net loss of Oricon Enterprises reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.22% to Rs 45.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 363.91% to Rs 139.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 167.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

45.0530.19167.50142.92-18.22-31.17-17.59-22.333.69-1.7513.26-10.392.27-4.404.74-18.30-0.0113.31139.2230.01

