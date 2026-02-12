Munjal Auto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.63% to Rs 386.08 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries reported to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.63% to Rs 386.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 309.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.386.08309.794.071.7220.416.8615.551.6410.98-2.68

