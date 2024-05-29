Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Munoth Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.02 150 0.110.11 0 OPM %-300.00-1400.00 --554.55-236.36 - PBDT-0.09-0.21 57 -0.21-0.26 19 PBT-0.09-0.21 57 -0.22-0.26 15 NP-0.09-0.21 57 -0.22-0.26 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Munoth Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Munoth Communication reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks rise

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net profit of Rs 126.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story